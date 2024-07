Share:













The analysis of photos and videos from the site of the strike on the Okhmatdyt hospital, as well as engine debris found by SSU investigators, indicate that it was a direct hit of a russian Kh-101 missile. The russians' stories about Ukrainian air defense missiles do not stand up to any criticism.

Political scientist Oleksii Holobutskyi writes about this.

The expert notes that yesterday the russians began to spread the usual narrative: that, they say, a Ukrainian air defense missile hit the hospital. "After the analysis, I can say for sure - the russians are lying again. Okhmatdyt was hit with the help of a Kh-101 air-based cruise missile, which operated in normal mode without the influence of air defense and electronic warfare equipment. This is indicated, first of all, by the wreckage found at the site of the hit that belong to the Kh-101 missile. In addition, SSU investigators found a fragment of the Kh-101 missile engine at the site of the impact," the political scientist emphasizes.

Holobutskyi analyzes photos and videos of the hit site. "The two-story building of the hospital was completely destroyed, the surrounding houses have significant damage. Such consequences are characteristic of the hit sites of the Kh-101 warhead (400 kg). And such consequences could not have been caused by air defense, the warheads of the missiles, which are approximately 20 times less powerful. If an anti-aircraft missile or debris hits a house, we are talking about the destruction of one or two apartments. The shape and dimensions of the missile, which is recorded in the publicly available videos, fully correspond to the Kh-101 missile, and vice versa, not typical for air defense systems, including the NASAMS air defense system. Anyone can make sure that it was the Kh-101 that directly hit the hospital – take a still frame of the video, find what the russian missile looks like, and an anti-aircraft missile. There is no doubt that this is a direct attack by an enemy missile on the children's hospital," the expert emphasizes.

"My sources in the SSU note that the missile's flight path fully corresponds to the characteristics of the Kh-101 (height gain, or "slope", before the attack on the target, and the attack at an angle of approximately 60 degrees). Besides, according to them, the strike at the Okhmatdyt children's hospital by exactly the Kh-101 air-based missile was recorded with objective control materials using radars," the political scientist summarizes.

Recall, earlier the head of the SSU, Vasyl Maliuk, said that the Security Service will do everything possible to ensure that the enemy feels the maximum retribution for each of its war crimes, in particular, for yesterday's attack on Ukraine. "This retribution will be both according to the law and according to morality. There are specific names of the murderers. And nothing will save them from justice," said the Head of the SSU.