The security agreement signed with Poland provides for the training of a "Ukrainian Legion" of Ukrainians living abroad on the territory of Poland.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this during a joint press conference with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Warsaw, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"We recorded in our security agreement the formation and training on the territory of Poland of the "Ukrainian Legion" - a new volunteer military unit. We have a very positive experience of the Ukrainian-Polish-Lithuanian brigade, and it is on the basis of such experience that we will give the opportunity to the citizens of Ukraine who are currently in Poland, Lithuania, and other EU countries to voluntarily join the defense of Ukraine," he said.

Zelenskyy added that the "Ukrainian Legion" will train in Poland, it will be equipped with partners, and every citizen of Ukraine who decides to be in the Legion will be able to sign a contract with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to him, now the teams of the two countries will work out all the nuances of this proposal.

According to the agreement on security cooperation between Ukraine and Poland, the text of which is posted on the website of the Office of the President, Poland will, at the request of Ukraine, encourage Ukrainian citizens to return to Ukraine to serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other security and defense forces.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on July 8, on his way to the U.S., Zelenskyy is in Warsaw, where he and Tusk discussed the continuation of defense cooperation, expectations from the NATO summit and signed a security agreement between Ukraine and Poland.