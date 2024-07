Interpipe ups profit by 28.4% to USD 73.4 million, revenues by 11.3% to USD 255.1 million in Q1, 2024

In the first three months of 2024, the Interpipe pipe and wheel holding increased its profit by 28.4% year over year to USD 73.391 million.

This follows from a statement by the company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

In the first three months of 2024, Interpipe increased revenues by 11.3% or USD 255.142 million year over year.

In the first three months of 2024, Interpipe decreased the Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) by 6.6% year over year to USD 74.142 million.

In 2023, compared to 2022, the company increased its profit by 23.7% to USD 252.9 million.

Also, in 2023, Interpipe increased EBITDA by 65.2% to USD 336.7 million and revenues by 0.8% to USD 988.7 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2022, compared to 2021, Interpipe reduced the sale of finished products by 37% to 524,000 tons.

At the same time, in 2022, compared to 2021, the company increased its profit 2.2 times to USD 204.4 million.

Also in 2022, Interpipe reduced its Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) by 11% to USD 204 million and revenue by 13% to USD 981 million.

Interpipe is the largest producer of pipes and wheels in Ukraine, controlling the Nyzhniodniprovskyi Pipe Rolling Plant, the Novomoskovsk Pipe Plant, and the Niko Tube Nikopol Seamless Pipe Plant (all in the Dnipropetrovsk Region).

The owner of Interpipe is businessman Viktor Pinchuk.