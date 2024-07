Pinchuk and Kolomoiskyi will not receive money from joint ferroalloy business

Businessmen Viktor Pinchuk and Ihor Kolomoiskyi, who is currently in pretrial detention center, will not receive dividends based on the results of the Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant (Dnipropetrovsk Region) activities for 2020-2023.

This is stated in the company's announcement on the results of the general meeting of shareholders, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the June 14 meeting, shareholders approved the results of the plant's financial and economic activities for 2020-2023.

In particular, according to the results of 2020, the company received a net profit of UAH 456.163 million, according to the results of 2021 - a net profit of UAH 5.14 billion, according to the results of 2022 - a net profit of UAH 910.452 million and according to the results of 2023 - a loss of UAH 2.62 billion.

At the same time, the shareholders decided not to calculate and pay dividends based on the plant's performance during this period, leaving the profit undistributed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kolomoiskyi was arrested without bail in the case of organizing the murder of a lawyer in Crimea.

In particular, Kolomoiskyi is suspected of ordering the murder of lawyer of Viktor Pinchuk, the son-in-law of then President Leonid Kuchma, in 2003.

In November 2023, the Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant suspended production.

The Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant is Ukraine's largest producer of ferroalloys, controlled by the EastOne group and the former owners of PrivatBank.

Pinchuk is the founder of EastOne, the owner of the Interpipe pipe and wheel holding and the StarLightMedia media group.