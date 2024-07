Share:













In January-April, 21,400 passenger electric cars (5,500 new and 15,900 used) worth USD 476.3 million were imported into Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of the Ukrautoprom association, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

It is noted that the largest number of new electric cars was imported from China - more than 4,700 units for USD 111.2 million.

Japan is in second place (242 units), Belgium is third (151 units), Germany is fourth (139 units), and the United Kingdom is fifth (78 units).

At the same time, more than a third (38%) of used electric vehicles were imported from the United States - almost 6,000 units for USD 102.2 million.

Germany is in second place (2,614 units), Korea is in third place (1,775 units), the United Kingdom is in fourth place (1,739 units), and China is in fifth place (1,251 units).

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in the spring of 2024, the sale of electric vehicles increased by 68% to 4,113 units compared to the same period in 2023.