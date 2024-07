Share:













Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin dismissed Dmytro Verbytskyi from the post of Deputy Prosecutor General.

This was announced by the Prosecutor General's Office, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin signed the dismissal order on July 1.

Verbytskyi was dismissed at his own free will.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin ordered an official investigation in connection with the facts published in the mass media regarding the property of Deputy Prosecutor General Dmytro Verbytskyi.

The Verkhovna Rada summoned Prosecutor General Kostin because of the investigation into the property of his deputy Verbytskyi.

In May, Schemes journalists found out that Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine Dmytro Verbytskyi lives in a house in the elite cottage town Konyk in Kyiv, which his nephew bought by proxy from an Odesa businessman for over UAH 2 million - which is 6 times less for its market value. The journalists also found out that Verbytskyi's girlfriend Khrystyna Ilnytska in 2024 became the owner of elite property worth at least UAH 52 million, without having sufficient official income of her own.

Verbytskyi previously sold a car for UAH 1.6 million and declared the corresponding income.