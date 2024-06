Share:













As of 6:30 a.m. on Friday, June 27, russia has two ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, one of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles, and eight ships in the Sea of ​​Azov, including two missile carriers.

This follows from a statement by the Command of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted on the Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"In the Black Sea, 2 enemy ships, 1 of them is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles. In the Sea of ​​Azov, 8 enemy ships, 2 of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 16 missiles. In the Mediterranean Sea, 2 enemy ships that are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 24 missiles," the message reads.

During the day, in the interests of the russian federation, passage through the Kerch Strait was carried out by:

to the Black Sea - 6 ships, of which 4 continued their movement in the direction of the Bosphorus Strait;

to the Sea of ​​Azov - 9 vessels, of which 6 were moving from the Bosphorus Strait.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, as of 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 27, russia kept one ship on combat duty in the Black Sea, which is the carrier of the Kalibr cruise missiles, and seven ships in the Sea of ​​Azov, including two missile carriers.