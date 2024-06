Share:













Since the beginning of the day, June 27, 87 combat clashes took place at the front. The largest number of russian attacks was on the Toretsk axis.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has stated this in its operational update on Facebook, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The aggressor increased the number of attacks on the Kupiansk axis. There are currently nine of them. Fighting continues in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane and Synkivka.

There have already been eight assaults by the occupiers on the Lyman axis today. The enemy is active in the areas of Makiivka, Nevske, Terny and Torske.

On the Toretsk axis, the number of attacks by the occupiers has reached 21. Currently, four clashes are ongoing near Pivnichne and Niu York.

On the Pokrovsk axis, the enemy is attacking in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, and Novoselivka Persha. A total of 16 assaults were carried out today, of which five are still ongoing.

On the Dnieper axis, the aggressor operates in the area of Krynky. There were a total of six attacks today.

Recall that the losses of personnel of the russian troops on June 26 increased by 1,260 to 530,320 people, Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 3 tanks, 9 armored fighting vehicles and 42 artillery systems.