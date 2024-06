Security agreement with EU provides for EUR 5 billion in military aid to Ukraine in 2024

The security agreement signed by Ukraine with the EU on June 27 provides for military aid to Ukraine for EUR 5 billion in 2024 with further annual increases until 2027.

This is stated in the agreement, the text of which is posted on the website of the President of Ukraine, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"With the creation of the Ukraine Assistance Fund within the EPF, the European Union will continue to support the provision of both lethal and non-lethal military equipment and training to Ukraine. Building on the EU and bilateral initiatives on ammunition, notably the 1 million rounds initiative, missiles and air defence, the European Union and Member States will speed up and intensify the delivery of all the necessary military assistance. The Ukraine Assistance Fund will have a budget of EUR 5 billion for 2024. Further comparable annual increases could be envisaged until 2027, based on Ukrainian needs and subject to political guidance by the Council,” the document states.

It is noted that this support will continue to be determined by the changing needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and will complement the bilateral efforts of EU member states.

EU support will be provided in consultations with partners, in particular within the framework of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, as well as with the aim of stimulating cooperation between European and Ukrainian partners in the field of defense industry.

Regarding military training and defense reform, the agreement provides that the EU will continue to provide training to the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine, in particular through the EU Military Assistance Mission support of Ukraine (EUMAM).

Future training objectives must be constantly adjusted in terms of numbers and skills in accordance with the combat needs determined by the Armed Forces of Ukraine and in coordination with partners.

The EU's efforts in the field of training should also contribute to the long-term reform of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the security and defense sector of Ukraine, in particular in the field of management and professional military education.

The agreement also provides for cooperation between the European and Ukrainian defense industries.

"The European Union and Ukraine will foster greater cooperation between their defence industries in the spirit of the European Defence Industrial Strategy. The European Union and Ukraine will mutually benefit from initiatives allowing Ukraine to participate in joint procurement and the Ukrainian defence industry to be supported in its industrial ramp-up and strengthening ties with the European Defence Industrial and Technological Base, including through an EU Defence Innovation Office in Kyiv,” the document states.

The EU and Ukraine recognize the need to increase and ensure the timely availability of defense products through the development of a more flexible and sustainable European and Ukrainian defense industrial and technological base capable of ensuring security of supply, taking into account the current measures of the EU member states.

The EU will work with Ukraine to strengthen the protection of technologies and intellectual property rights in the defense industry.

It is noted that strengthening cooperation with the Ukrainian defense industry will contribute to strengthening Ukraine's ability to self-defense, as well as increasing the ability of the European defense industry to meet the needs of both member states and Ukraine.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 27, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels (Belgium) to participate in a meeting of the European Council and sign three security agreements, including with the EU.