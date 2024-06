Share:













German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has rejected calls for peace talks with the president of the aggressor state of russia, vladimir putin. The russian federation does not want peace and is engaged in rearmament.

His words are quoted by BR on Wednesday, June 26.

Speaking to the Bundestag, Scholz said putin's continued reliance on war and rearmament cannot be ignored. According to him, russia should realize that Ukraine cannot be defeated on the battlefield, but putin does not want peace.

"This is most clearly shown by his supposed ceasefire offer. This requires Ukraine to give up areas not yet occupied by Russian troops and to renounce any military assistance in the future. Anyone who believes that this will lead to lasting peace in Europe must watch a lot of Russia Today," Scholz said.

Putin is counting on the fact that financial support for Ukraine from Europe or the United States will fail due to budget constraints. That is why the G7 summit in mid-June sent a "clear signal" with the agreement on a loan for Ukraine for USD 50 billion, said the Chancellor of Germany. " The calculation has collapsed with this G7 decision," Scholz emphasized.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 11, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasized that in order to participate in peace talks, russian leader vladimir putin must withdraw troops from Ukraine.

On June 11, Scholz announced the delivery to Ukraine of one Patriot air defense system, as well as missiles and ammunition.

Recall that on May 31, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that negotiations with the aggressor state russia are unrealistic, as a peace agreement would be a "trap".