In June, russians began to surrender more often through I Want to Live project – Yusov

The number of russian occupiers who want to surrender as prisoners due to the Ukrainian state project "I Want to Live" has increased.

The representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov has announced this on the air of the telethon.

According to him, the increase in the number of occupiers willing to surrender is explained by the intensification of hostilities in the north of Ukraine, in particular on the Kharkiv axis.

"People who thought that they would not be sent as "cannon fodder" for assault operations, thought that they would sit out... Now they do not want to die. Some of them really do not want to be war criminals and are trying to save their lives," Yusov said.

The number of applications has increased especially since the beginning of June. According to him, this is connected with another "mindless meat assaults" of the occupiers.

In addition, the russian occupiers identified the Kharkiv axis as one of the priorities for the offensive. Reserves are constantly pulled there.