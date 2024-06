Share:













Copied



Since the beginning of the day, June 26, the occupiers have been most active on the Pokrovsk and Lyman axes. The total number of combat clashes on the front line increased to 50.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has stated this on Facebook, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The adversary does not abandon its intention to penetrate the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Pokrovsk axis. Since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have attacked the positions of Ukrainian soldiers 15 times near Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Sokil, Novoselivka Persha, Vozdvyzhenka, and Prohres," the message says.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled seven enemy attacks, others are ongoing. The enemy continues to concentrate efforts in the area of ​​Novooleksandrivka.

On the Lyman axis, the enemy made nine attempts to suppress units of the Defense Forces near Hrekivka, Kopanky, Terny, Torske, Makiivka, and Nevske. Fighting is still going on near the last two in three locations.

On the Kupiansk axis, a battle continues near Synkivka. Two more attacks by the russian armed forces were repulsed near Stelmakhivka and Berestove.

On the Siversk axis, the occupation army is active in the area of ​​Spirne - two skirmishes are taking place. One enemy assault of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was repulsed near Bilohorivka and Rozdolivka. The occupiers bombarded Verkhniokamianske with two guided aerial bombs.

On the Kramatorsk axis, the russian aggressor does not stop trying to dislodge the Ukrainian defenders from their positions near Pivnichne and Zalizne. Fighting continues there.

On the Kurakhove axis, the aggressor is storming the positions of the Defense Forces near Krasnohorivka, Nevelske, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, and Paraskoviivka. Four enemy attacks ended with losses for the enemy, two more combat clashes continue.

On the Dnieper axis, on the left bank of the Dnieper, the occupiers twice tried to suppress Ukrainian units. No loss of positions of the Armed Forces was allowed.

Recall that the losses of personnel of the russian troops on June 25 increased by 1,220 soldiers. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 4 tanks, 19 armored fighting vehicles and 40 artillery systems.