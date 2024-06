Share:













This week became a record for SSU drone attacks on russian refineries and oil depots.

Political expert Oleksii Holobutskyi writes about this.

The expert notes that the Security Service is accelerating the destruction of the enemy's oil and gas infrastructure. "Four burning oil depots at the beginning of the week were later joined by three bombed refineries. The russians expected new strikes on oil depots and refineries. They could not help but expect it. But the intensity of our strikes no longer gives the enemy the opportunity to effectively protect their facilities," Holobutskyi emphasizes.

The political expert notes that in addition to work to undermine the economy of the gas station country, there are also flights of our drones to purely military facilities on the territory of the russian federation. "This week, the "blasts" from the SSU visited the training ground of the 167th training center in Yeysk, where the warehouse of Iranian drones is located and their operators live in the barracks. What will be the result of this strike? Shaheds will not stop flying to us, but the strikes on Yeysk will for a certain time reduce the capabilities of the russians to launch them," the expert emphasizes.

"The Security Service of Ukraine and other defense forces introduced their "drone sanctions" against russia. The Western press writes that drone strikes affect the enemy's economy more strongly than Western sanctions. The very transfer of the war to the territory of the russian federation is an extremely positive factor for us. And the increase in the intensity of strikes not only hits the russian federation economically, but also forces its residents to ask uncomfortable questions," Holobutskyi sums up.

We will remind you that earlier it became known that the last week SSU drones blew up 4 large oil depots (in the Rostov and Tambov Regions, as well as in Adygea) and 3 refineries (Afipsky, Ilsky, Krasnodar) on the territory of the russian federation.