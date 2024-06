Share:













On Sunday, June 23, the occupiers concentrated most on the Pokrovsk axis. Almost half of the total number of combat clashes took place here.

It was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

"Today, the Russian occupation troops attacked the positions of Ukrainian soldiers 31 times. The enemy is making the main efforts on the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Sokil and Karlivka. It is also trying to improve its tactical position near six more settlements. To date, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled 13 enemy attacks, 18 more are in progress," state the military about the Pokrovsk axis.

Today, the enemy also attacked four times on the Kharkiv axis. All attempts are in the area of Vovchansk. Two enemy assaults by units of the Defense Forces were repulsed. Two more are ongoing.

On the Kupiansk axis, four clashes continue near Stelmakhivka and Berestove. Two attacks by russian troops, in the areas of Pishchane and Synkivka, were repulsed by the Armed Forces.

On the Lyman axis, the enemy made five attempts to advance near Kopanky, Makiivka, and in the Serebrianskyi Forest. At this time, the battles continuesin two locations.

On the Toretsk axis, the russian aggressor does not stop trying to push our defenders from their positions towards Toretsk and Niu York. Three combat clashes continue.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the night of June 23, the russian occupation forces attacked Ukraine with Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles. In total, the invaders fired three missiles.