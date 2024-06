Share:













Alexander Dobrindt, the Chairman of the CSU Parliamentary Group and First Deputy Leader of the CDU/CSU Group in the Bundestag, believes that Ukrainian refugees who have not found work should be deported to Ukraine.

Dobrindt made the corresponding statement in an interview with the German newspaper Bild.

"More than two years after the start of the war, the principle should now be applied: get a job in Germany or return to the safe areas of western Ukraine," said the German politician.

Dobrindt also criticized state policies that put too many people in Germany on welfare at the expense of taxpayers.

He believes that Germany needs stronger cooperation obligations for asylum seekers when it comes to employment.

The politician emphasized that the job offer should become part of the integration service.

