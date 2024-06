AFU Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi answers whether soldiers already feel strengthening at front due to US aid

Share:













Copied



The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi had a telephone conversation with his American colleague, General Charles Quinton Brown Jr., the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The Ukrainian Defense Forces have already felt a real increase in their ability to repel the enemy after receiving aid from the United States.

Oleksandr Syrskyi stated this in a telephone conversation with Charles Q. Brown Jr.

"I thanked for the military aid from the U.S., which continues to arrive. Ukrainian units have already felt a real increase in their ability to repel the enemy," said the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

Syrskyi shared with his American colleague his vision of the situation on the battlefield after a trip to the front.

The parties discussed aspects of material and technical assistance to Ukraine and the issue of improving the quality of training of Ukrainian troops.