The three countries of Northern Europe - Finland, Sweden and Norway - agreed on the creation of a military transport corridor for the rapid transfer of NATO soldiers and military equipment.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre announced this after a meeting with his Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

According to Støre, the corridor will pass through the northern territories of the three countries and will allow troops to be transferred from Norwegian ports to the eastern border of Finland in a short period of time.

"The fact that Norway, Sweden and Finland are now united in NATO is good for Norwegian, Nordic and Allied security… Previously, we have thought in terms of north-south when planning the transport of military personnel and equipment. Now we will also be thinking west-east to a greater extent,” said Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

He also added that since all three countries are currently part of NATO, they can cooperate in the field of defense "in entirely new ways."

That NATO countries are developing numerous “ground corridors” to transfer U.S. troops and military equipment to the front line in the event of a "big ground war" between Europe and russia, The Telegraph's sources previously reported.

According to them, it is assumed that American soldiers will disembark in one of five European ports and will be sent along pre-planned logistical routes to counter a possible attack from moscow. At the same time, NATO is considering the ports of Northern Europe, in particular Norway, Sweden and Finland, for the landing of American troops.

Norway is one of the founding countries of NATO. Finland joined the alliance in April 2023, and Sweden in March 2024. The countries renounced their neutral status because of russia's war against Ukraine.

The day before, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland, Elina Valtonen, called to prepare for a possible attack by russia in the form of hybrid attacks. At the same time, the bases of the russian armed forces near the border with Finland were significantly emptied, Yle noted. According to Finnish intelligence, about 80% of equipment and soldiers from russian bases near the Finnish border were transferred to the war in Ukraine, and only instructors remained at the facilities.

This was confirmed by Norwegian intelligence. Also, according to the calculations of the Norwegian intelligence, russia will need from three to five years to renew the combat capability of its armed forces after the end of the war in Ukraine.