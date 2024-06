Russians attacked with Kalibrs at night. What route did they fly and how many were shot down

Share:













Copied



On the night of June 23, the russian occupation forces attacked Ukraine with sea-based Kalibr cruise missiles. In total, the invaders fired three missiles.

The commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, has announced this on Telegram.

According to him, the occupiers launched the missiles from ships that were in the waters of the Sea of ​​Azov. In total, three Kalibrs were launched.

Air defense units managed to shoot down two missiles in the sky over the Kyiv Region.

At night, the Ukrainian military shot down two Kalibr cruise missiles. Photo: AFU Air Force

Monitoring Telegram channel Monitor has published a diagram of the approximate route of Kalibrs, based on numerous reports from open sources.

According to the scheme, the missiles "entered" from the Kherson Region and moved in a northern direction.

In the area of Kropyvnytskyi, they split: two continued north toward the Kyiv Region, and one turned west.

The approximate route of the Kalibr missiles during the attack on June 23. Photo: t.me/war_monitor

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, as of June 21, four Kalibr missile carriers were in the Black and Azov Seas.

Recall that the Armed Forces of Ukraine previously explained why the russians began to rarely use Kalibr missiles for strikes against Ukraine.

We also reported that the occupiers stopped using Kalibr missiles as independent weapons.