Fall of Kalibr wreckage in Kyiv Region causes victims and destruction. Photos published

Two residents of the Kyiv Region were injured as a result of the fall of fragments of missiles that were launched by the russian occupation forces last night.

The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Ruslan Kravchenko, announced this on Facebook.

"This morning, the enemy attacked our region with missiles. As of 8:00 a.m., two people turned to medics. The injuries are minor. Medical assistance was provided on the spot," Kravchenko wrote on Facebook.

The head of the Regional Military Administration added that 6 high-rise buildings and 20 private residential buildings were damaged as a result of falling fragments of russian missiles. Their windows and doors were broken, and roofs and facades were damaged.

The building of a gas station, a pharmacy, an administrative building and one of the local businesses were also damaged.

The press service of the State Emergency Service published photos taken at the place where the debris fell.

Photo: SESU Main Directorate in the Kyiv Region

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, tonight the occupiers attacked Ukraine with Kalibr missiles from the Sea of ​​Azov. A total of three missiles were fired, two of which were shot down.