Pentagon explains what it means to "give priority to Ukraine in supply of Patriot missiles"

Share:













Copied



The USA changed the priorities of the upcoming sales of Patriot and Nasams missiles to other countries in favor of Ukraine. This will allow Ukraine to receive these missiles faster to protect its infrastructure, which russia is trying to destroy before winter.

This was stated by Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder, the Voice of America reports.

"In practice, this means Ukraine's stockpiles will be replenished more quickly to ensure it can continue to protect its critical infrastructure and civilian population as winter approaches," Pat Ryder said.

He also explained why this decision was made now and not earlier. According to him, this happened due to the strengthening of russia's attacks on the energy infrastructure of Ukraine.

"Russia is again trying to destroy Ukraine's energy system and infrastructure before winter, so the Ukrainians urgently need additional means of air defense. This is what Minister Austin also spoke about. Therefore, the accelerated delivery of additional missiles to Ukraine is about survival. This is what prompted the decision to change the planned in the near future deliveries of critically important missiles for the air defense to send them to Ukraine," the Pentagon spokesman said in response to a question.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 2, the Prime Minister of Romania, Marcel Ciolacu, said that Bucharest is discussing the possibility of transferring the Patriot air defense complex to Ukraine.

On April 8, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed hope that NATO countries will be able to find six more Patriot air defense systems for Ukraine.

According to Greek media, the Greek government is ready to provide Ukraine with one Patriot air defense system in exchange for "security guarantees" from the US.