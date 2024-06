Ukrnafta transfers UAH 35 million in payments for management of Glusco gas stations to the state budget

The largest oil-producing company, Ukrnafta, has transferred UAH 35 million in payments for the management of the network of the Glusco filling stations to the state budget.

This follows from a statement by the company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The Glusco complexes under the management of Ukrnafta increased flow from 4.7 million liters in the first two months of 2024 to 6.8 million liters in May 2024, that is, almost 1.5 times. In addition, from January 2024, Ukrnafta pays Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA), that is, to the state budget, monthly payments in the amount of UAH 7 million. UAH 35 million has already been transferred," the message says.

Currently, 85 gas stations of the network operate under the UKRNAFTA brand, and 35 of them are located in Kyiv.

At the same time, another 29 gas stations are leased.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in March, the Antimonopoly Committee allowed Ukrnafta to gain control over the Glusco gas station network.

As of March 1, the network of Ukrnafta gas stations included 460 operating stations in almost all regions of Ukraine.