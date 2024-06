Share:













Honored lawyer of Ukraine, advocate Volodymyr Bogatyr, commenting on the mass searches and detentions that took place in Moldova and were related to the interference in the activities of the National Security Service of Ukraine, Interpol, noted that this is not happening by chance and noticed something in common with Ukraine.



He told it Ukrainian News.



The scandal involving the head of the Moldovan NCB is not a coincidence, and here's why. Let us draw parallels regarding specific practices in both Ukraine and Moldova. The virtually uncontrolled issuance of citizenship over the past decade. It should be noted that the struggle for control over the legalization of foreigners even became a cause of discord between the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine during the detention of one of the heads of the State Migration Service. Shadow schemes for obtaining political asylum persist, including by individuals who are persecuted for clearly non-political reasons. The presence of political asylum is one of the criteria for possible, but not mandatory, removal from the wanted list through Interpol channels, the lawyer says.



He also emphasized attempts to gain control over the National Security Agency of Interpol in order to actively pursue political opponents and drew certain parallels between the corruption scandal in Molodov and Ukraine.



Let us recall the fact of the acquittal verdict by the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine [HACC] which was issued in relation to the head of the Ukrainian Interpol. As far as is known from open sources, this verdict has been appealed by the anti-corruption prosecutor to the Appeals Chamber of the HACC. Anti-corruption prosecutors are also pursuing the position of head of the Interpol NCB in Moldova. In my opinion, this is more of a pattern than a coincidence or happenstance. Today, there is a certain reputational ambiguity surrounding the figures of various heads of Interpol NCBs and even the President of the international police cooperation organization. Nevertheless, I am inclined to avoid public discussion of accusations until a verdict is issued, and prosecutors should have adhered to this same principle. However, they are discrediting in every possible way not only the heads of NCBs but also the countries they represent. From this, one can conclude that there is a political subtext, says Bogatyr.



Along with this, the lawyer is inclined to trust the confidence of FBI officials, as well as law enforcement officers from the United Kingdom and France, who have joined the investigation related to the activities of the NCB in Moldova. As far as has become known, the National Crime Agency has discovered key evidence in this case regarding unlawful access to Interpol databases, and the operation itself, in which British, French and Spanish officials participated, followed the discovery of attempts to "block and delete" red notices.



We're remind, according to the Moldovan mass media, the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office is investigating a case of an alleged corruption scheme in which officials from Moldova and other countries received bribes for interfering with Interpol's publication of "red notices" on internationally wanted criminals from various countries. Seven employees of the Interpol Bureau in Moldova were suspended from work in connection with a corruption scandal.