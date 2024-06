Occupiers attack Ukraine with ballistics and dronesж Air Defense downs 7 enemy missiles and 17 Shaheds

Overnight into Friday, June 14, russia launched a combined attack from the air on Ukraine, firing 31 weapons, including 14 missiles and 17 kamikaze drones. Ukrainian air defense destroyed seven enemy missiles and 17 UAVs.

This follows from a statement by the Commander of the Air Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces / Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk.

It is noted that, in general, the occupiers launched over Ukraine for air attack:

10 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 MS strategic aviation aircraft (launch area - Saratov Region in the russian federation),

3 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (launched from the occupied Crimea and the russian Krasnodar Krai),

1 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile (from the airspace of the Tambov Oblast),

17 attack UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type (from Yeysk).

"Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, mobile fire groups, electronic warfare equipment of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the enemy's air attack," Oleschuk said.

According to the general, 24 enemy air targets - 7 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and 17 Shahed missiles - were shot down over the territories of seven regions, namely:

Khmelnytskyi,

Kharkiv,

Mykolayiv,

Odesa,

Zaporizhzhia,



