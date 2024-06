Share:













The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will provide the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company with a loan of EUR 300 million for the procurement of electric locomotives.

This is stated in the company's message, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Ukrzaliznytsia continues the implementation of the priority program for the renewal of the locomotive fleet. Thus, an agreement was reached with the EBRD on the allocation of an additional EUR 300 million for the procurement of electric freight locomotives. The corresponding memorandum between Ukrzaliznytsia, the EBRD and the Ministry of the Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure was signed in Berlin during the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2024). Previously, the allocation of USD 190 million was confirmed as part of the World Bank's grant financing project ‘Repairing Essential Logistics Infrastructure and Network Connectivity Project’, the statement reads.

It is noted that up to 80 modern electric freight locomotives are planned to be purchased within the scope of the World Bank grant financing project and taking into account the EBRD targeted loan.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukrzaliznytsia plans to implement electricity generation projects.