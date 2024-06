Share:













As The New York Times writes, energy drinks have become an integral part of the life of Ukrainian soldiers on the front lines. They help overcome fatigue and maintain combat readiness in extremely difficult conditions.

Soldiers share their impressions of these drinks with a NYT reporter. Andrii, one of the soldiers, notes: "Energy drinks have become a real salvation for us. They help us stay on our feet even when we have absolutely no strength left." Another soldier, Oleksii, adds: "We drink energy drinks to be able to quickly respond to changes in the combat environment. They give us the necessary energy and support our endurance." The soldier with the call sign Psykh [Psycho] also says: "Imagine that you have to walk three, four, seven kilometers. And you have 40 kilograms of equipment on you. You hardly ate or slept for three days. If you don't drink [an energy drink] - where will you get the strength for this last rush?"

According to The New York Times, which placed a thematic report from Ukraine on the front page, the demand for energy drinks and their sales are growing rapidly: "Energy drinks have become one of the few positive elements of the Ukrainian economy. Wide variety and crazy flavors continue to appear one after another one". According to the NYT, the range of energy drinks continues to expand, meeting the growing needs of the military.

"Ukrainian companies sell these drinks to help frontline soldiers and raise their fighting spirit, which they now embody, by branding them with camouflage labels or patriotic slogans and names like Volia, a word that means freedom and fortitude," the NYT notes.

"We are proud to be able to support our soldiers in such a difficult time. Volia energy drinks help them stay energetic and focused, which is extremely necessary during combat missions," Marko Tkachuk, CEO of IDS Ukraine, the company that owns the Volia brand, commented to the reporters of the American publication. The company sends tens of thousands of energy drinks to the front lines every month free of charge.

Energy drinks have become an integral part of the war, journalists write: "Cans are everywhere. Stuffed into ammunition vests. Rattling in backpacks with ammunition. On tanks. Empty and crumpled lying in the trenches next to killed russians... Some soldiers said that it was better to take energy drinks with them into battle rather than bread. Others noted that such drinks became a kind of currency on the front lines."

Despite the economic problems and the millions of Ukrainians who have left the country, sales of energy drinks in Ukraine have increased by almost 50% since the start of the war, according to industry research. Already in 2022, the leaders of the Ukrainian beverage industry realized that something important was happening - the tension of the war coincided with the global boom in the field of energy drinks.

"The russian invasion has changed all aspects of life in Ukraine, including increased demand for a quick dose of caffeine that doesn't require coffee, boiling water, a cup or a tea bag. And this was a necessity not only for soldiers," the NYT says.