Share:













Copied



The organizers of KyivPride complained that during the preparation of the party in the Closer club, representatives of the territorial recruitment and social support center of the Podilskyi district came to them. The organizers of LGBT Pride claim: it was pressure on them.

This was reported by the press service of the public organization.

"On June 8, during the preparation of the Reyvakh Pride party of the NGO UkrainePride, the representatives of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center of the Podilskyi District of Kyiv arrived at the venue of the event (art center Closer). They checked the documents of all those present and tried to take away the men who did not have the necessary documents to pass the military medical commission (MMC)," the statement reads.

KyivPride explained that on June 8 and 9, Closer was to have a party with performances by queer artists, as well as representatives of organizations that "advocate for safe spaces and opportunities for the LGBTIQ community." At the party, donations were to be collected in support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The party was not canceled, but they said that the arrival of the territorial recruitment center is a pressure on the pride movement in Ukraine.

"We, the representatives of the Ukrainian pride movement, are fully aware of the importance of mobilization and taking the necessary measures to ensure it. Since we must together give armed resistance to the enemy. At the same time, we have information that among all the mass cultural and educational events that are being held today in Kyiv, the representatives of the territorial recruitment center chose only the LGBTQ+ event to check. We consider such actions to be targeted pressure on the Pride movement in Ukraine," KyivPride said.

KyivPride did not refuse to hold other events.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a Charity Educational Festival was planned to be held in Kyiv on June 9, and an Equality March in support of Ukrainian independence fighters on May 16. It was announced that the march would be held in the subway.

On June 3, the Kyiv City State Administration stated that it did not approve of the Equality March being held in the Kyiv subway, and the organizers are being asked to choose another location.

The organizing committee declares that KyivPride-2024 can be held in the subway without the approval of the Kyiv City State Administration or the subway.