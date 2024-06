Over 110 samples of automotive equipment admitted to service in AFU, third of them - of Ukrainian development

Since March 2022, from the beginning of the large-scale invasion of the russian federation against Ukraine, more than 110 samples of Ukrainian and foreign-made automotive equipment have been admitted to service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

This is stated in the notification of the Ministry of Defense.

In particular, 60 samples were admitted to service during the last five months.

The range of vehicle categories is quite extensive and includes armored cars, SUVs, trucks, motorcycles and special vehicles.

The AFU fleet currently has production equipment from more than 20 countries, including the USA, Germany, Sweden, Great Britain, Italy and others.

Models of off-road vehicles produced by Japanese and European car manufacturers, popular in the military, as well as the world's largest American tractor-transporter for off-road transportation of tanks, self-propelled artillery and other heavy armored vehicles, have been officially put into operation.

In addition to armored and heavy equipment, the Ukrainian military received ATVs, hexacycles and buggies.

More than a third of the 110 codified samples of automotive equipment are of Ukrainian development and production. Among them are special vehicles, armored cars, ordinary trucks, all-terrain vehicles and electric motorcycles of domestic production.