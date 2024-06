Share:













Andrii Osadchuk, the first deputy head of the committee on law enforcement, assured that the Military Police, which is planned to be created, will work only with military personnel.

He told journalists about this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It is only about the fact that this body (Military Police) can be created on the basis of the military law enforcement service, which works exclusively with the military, with those who are already in the military. This structure has no relation to civilians, whatever status they were in, if it is created, there will be no relation. None. The word "none" means none," Osadchuk said.

According to him, the bill on the establishment of the Military Police was removed from the agenda on June 5 with the wording "for the continuation of consultations on this issue."

Osadchuk noted that the bill is "raw" and has "a huge number of shortcomings" and there are "a huge number of comments" on it.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, members of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People propose to the parliament to create a Military Police and give it the right to check drivers and break into citizens' homes.