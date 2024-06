Share:













The norm of the Law "On Military Duty and Military Service" regarding the possibility of release from military service of persons who have been captured, applies to all the military personnel released from captivity, regardless of the date of exchange. The Minister of Interior Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, announced this on his Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Position of the Ministry of Internior Affairs regarding the misunderstanding with the National Guard's interpretation of the norm of Article 26 of the Law of Ukraine "On Military Duty and Military Service" regarding the possibility of release from military service of persons who have been captured: the corresponding norm applies to all military personnel who have the status of released from captivity. Regardless from the date of the exchange," he noted.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the new law on mobilization, which entered into force on May 18, contains a provision that stipulates that Ukrainian servicemen freed from enemy captivity have the right to early release from military service at their own request.