During 6 months of Ukrnaftoburinnya downtime, state did not receive 285 million cubic meters of natural gas

Share:













Copied



During the 6 months of downtime of the Ukrnaftoburinnya private joint-stock company, the state did not receive 285 million cubic meters of natural gas and 31,000 tons of condensate.

This is stated in the company's statement, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"On June 1, it will be 6 months since the suspension of production at the Sakhalin Oil and Gas Condensate Field in the Kharkiv Region. We would like to remind you that on December 1, 2023, Ukrnaftoburinnya stopped the production of hydrocarbons to comply with the decision of the Sixth Administrative Court of Appeal... According to the calculations of the Ukrnaftoburinnya specialists, every month, on average, the state is short of: 47.3 million cubic meters of natural gas; 5,229 tons of condensate. This is almost 285 million cubic meters of natural gas and 31,000 tons of condensate," the report said.

It is noted that the state lost UAH 2.46 billion in taxes during the 6-month shutdown of the Ukrnaftoburinnya.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on December 1, 2023, Ukrnaftoburinnya stopped production of natural gas and gas condensate at the Sakhalin Oil and Gas Condensate Field due to the annulment of a special permit for subsoil use by the court.

At the same time, the production of the Ukrnaftoburinnya company amounted to 1.4 million cubic meters of natural gas per day until the forced stoppage of work on December 1, 2023 by court decision.

In May 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers transferred the corporate rights of Ukrnaftoburinnya to the management of Ukrnafta, the largest oil production company.

In April, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv transferred to ARMA the corporate rights of Ukrnaftoburinnya, which were seized as part of criminal proceedings.

Ukrnaftoburinnya carries out industrial development of the Sakhalin Gas and Gas Condensate Field.

In 2022, the company's natural gas production amounted to 415 million cubic meters (2.2% of total natural gas production in Ukraine).

Previously, Ukrnaftoburinnya was affiliated with businessmen Vitalii Khomutynnyk and Ihor Kolomoiskyi.