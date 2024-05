Training process on F-16s incessant, after completion of one stage, places of pilots taken by others - Air For

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the process of training our pilots on F-16 fighters is ongoing. After the completion of one stage, the places of trained pilots are taken by others.

This was said by Air Force spokesman Illia Yevlash on the air of Suspilne, RBC-Ukraine reports.

As Yevlash recalled, the air coalition includes a number of countries, including: the United States of America (USA); United Kingdom; Denmark; Romania; France.

The above-mentioned countries help to train not only pilots, but also engineers who will serve fighter jets in the future.

"This process is incessant, we constantly use all the slots provided to us by the partner countries. And after the end of one stage, as we saw in the example of Arizona, the pilots are transferred to another site in Europe, and other people are immediately recruited in their place," Yevlash added.

During the exercises, basic skills are learned for quickly maintaining fighter jets. In particular, pilots practice various tactical tasks as part of groups and flight techniques.

According to Yevlash, the F-16 training program is designed for two years, but this is relative. As an example, our Air Defense Forces managed a training program on the Patriot system in 3-4 weeks, despite the fact that it is designed for 3-4 months.

The Air Force spokesman added that the above-mentioned fighter is a rather complex flying machine, so only after the first pilots are graduated it will be possible to know the approximate time required for preparation.

It will be recalled that it became known that in the United States of America the first group of Ukrainian pilots has already completed training on F-16 aircraft. They studied at a military base in Arizona.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that F-16 multi-purpose fighters will arrive in Ukraine within a month.

Meanwhile, Ukraine received the first F-16 multipurpose fighter aircraft simulator from the Czech Republic. The main module of the simulator is already being prepared for operation.