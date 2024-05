Share:













The United States of America will announce an additional USD 275 million in military aid to Ukraine on Friday to deter an offensive by russian troops in the Kharkiv Region.

This is reported by the Associated Press with reference to two American officials.

If approved and announced, this would be the fourth tranche of military aid for Ukraine since Congress passed a foreign aid bill late last month. In addition, the administration of US President Joe Biden promised to support the regular supply of weapons to Ukraine and deliver them to the front line as soon as possible.

"The package includes High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, as well as high-demand 155mm and 105mm artillery shells, according to two US officials. They spoke on condition of anonymity to provide details of the aid package pending a public announcement," the message says.

The publication reminds that the announcement should take place after a monthly meeting of about 50 defense leaders from Europe and other countries, who meet regularly to coordinate the provision of additional military aid to Ukraine. During this latest meeting, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Ukraine was in a "moment of challenge" due to russia's new offensive on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city. He vowed to continue moving weapons "week after week."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 21, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin stated that the US expects Ukraine to use the provided weapons on targets within its own territories.

On May 20, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that the next weeks and months will be decisive for Ukraine.

On March 19, Lloyd Austin promised that the United States would continue to support Ukraine's military efforts against aggressor country of russia.