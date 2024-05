Tsyklon ship sinks after 3 ATACMS missiles hit wharf it stood next to - media

The small missile ship Tsyklon of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation sank in the bay of occupied Sevastopol as a result of the hits of three American-made ATACMS ballistic missiles.

The russian Telegram channel ASTRA reported this with reference to its own sources.

According to the channel, on the night of May 19, the Ukrainian military fired 12 ATACMS missiles at Sevastopol.

It is claimed that russian air defense systems were able to shoot down 9 missiles. The remaining three hit the berth near which the Tsyklon was located.

As a result of the damage received, the missile ship of the invaders went to the bottom. There is no information about the killed or injured crew members of the ship.

Earlier, the Spy Dossier Telegram channel reported that, according to its data, six servicemen of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation were killed as a result of a missile attack on the Tsyklon. Another 11 were injured.

Note that there is currently no official information that would confirm the defeat or destruction of the Tsyklon.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Sunday evening, information appeared on the network that a small missile ship Tsyklon sank in the bay of Sevastopol.

Today, the spokesman for the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmytro Pletenchuk said that the Defense Forces of Ukraine are still verifying information about the defeat of the Tsyklon ship.

He added that if this information is confirmed, it will mean that the russians no longer have Kalibr missile carriers in the occupied Crimea.