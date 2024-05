United States preparing to announce a new package of military aid for Kyiv – Sullivan

The United States is preparing a new military aid package for Ukraine and will announce it in the coming days.

This was stated by United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan during his briefing at the White House.

According to him, some of the previously promised weapons are already on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Sullivan did not reveal the details but noted that the United States seeks to speed up the pace of providing the necessary weapons to Kyiv, as the previous delay in the provision of aid "drove Ukraine into a dead end."

He further clarified that the United States is trying to intensify the supply of weapons to Ukraine, but this does not mean that similar packages of military aid will be announced every week.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the President of the United States of America, Joseph Biden, instructed the Secretary of State to send USD 400 million in military aid to Ukraine. This is stated in the relevant memorandum dated Friday, May 10.

On February 25, Sullivan said that Ukraine can still win if it gets the right tools.

On February 27, Sullivan warned that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would "win every day" until the U.S. House of Representatives passes a new aid package for Ukraine.