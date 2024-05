Ukraine forming 10 new brigades, some of them will be deployed for defense of Kyiv - Pavliuk

The defense forces of Ukraine are engaged in the formation of ten new brigades in order to prepare for a new offensive of the russian federation. Some of them will be deployed to protect Kyiv.

The commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, said this in an interview with The Economist.

According to Pavliuk, two and a half years after the russian army was defeated near Kyiv, it did not abandon its desire to eventually take the capital.

"Protecting Kyiv remains one of our main tasks, no matter how difficult it is in the east. This is the heart of Ukraine, and we know what a key role the defense of the capital will play in the future," the general said.

The commander added that now one of the main problem spots at the front is the lack of equipment, not people.

Pavliuk stressed that Ukraine needs artillery and armored vehicles, which Kyiv hopes to receive from Western partners.

