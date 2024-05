A staff member shows samples of raw and roasted coffee beans at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in east China's Shanghai. Photo by Xinhua/Wang Xiang.

Shanghai continues to be the city with the most cafes in China, with 9,553 coffee shops by the end of 2023, according to a report on China's urban coffee development released.

The report, published during the opening ceremony of the Shanghai International Coffee Culture Festival, noted that the scale of China's coffee industry was 265.4 billion yuan (about 37.3 billion U.S. dollars) in 2023, and average per capita coffee consumption in the country hit 16.74 cups.

The number of cafes in Shanghai neared 7,000 in 2020. That number climbed to 7,800 the next year and 8,500 in 2022, indicating a steadily expanding coffee market, the report said.

It also showed that orders for take-out coffee saw an increase during breakfast times, with lunch times still accounting for the bulk share of coffee delivery orders.