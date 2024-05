Share:













In 2023, the Naftogaz group received UAH 23.1 billion in net profit, while in 2022 the company suffered a loss in the amount of UAH 79.1 billion.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that significantly better financial results of the group's enterprises became the basis of profitability by business lines.

Currently, the report has been sent to the Cabinet of Ministers for review and approval.

At the same time, it is planned that the absolute majority of the net consolidated profit of the Naftogaz group, which belongs to the company's shareholders, will be directed to the payment of dividends to the state.

"According to the results of 2023, the group made a significant profit. And this despite the fact that in 2023 we continued to fulfill all obligations imposed on us by the state and supplied gas at a social price to household consumers, producers of heat and electricity, religious and budgetary organizations," said the head of Naftogaz, Oleksii Chernyshov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January-September 2023, Naftogaz earned UAH 15.29 billion in net profit, while in the same period last year the company suffered a loss in the amount of UAH 69.361 billion.

Naftogaz ended 2022 with a loss of UAH 79 billion.